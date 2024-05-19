Letter to the Editor: Support for Jetty Masterplan



DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS heartened to read ‘Foreshores Masterplan in community’s best interest’ submitted by Nikki Williams in NOTA, 10 May.

I am a long term resident of Coffs Harbour, having lived here for over six decades.

Our city is looking somewhat tired and the Jetty Masterplan is the fresh new look we have needed for so long.

This is the first time I have written publicly about supporting the plan, but like Nikki, it’s time many of us voice our desire to see the plan become a reality.

Regards,

Leanne FELTIS,

Coffs Harbour.