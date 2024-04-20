Letter to the Editor: What about our muttonbirds?



DEAR News Of The Area,

AFTER reading Ann Leonard’s great editorial in the opinion section of the NOTA edition on 5 April in relation to the Coffs Jetty Foreshore I would like to add to that editorial.

Ann mentioned the muttonbirds who travel thousand kilometres to breed on our Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve annually.

The amount of lighting presently down in and around the Jetty area is already disorientating a large number of the muttonbirds every breeding season.

At the recent opening of the Solitary Island lighthouse optic I believe organisers erected a shield to protect the muttonbirds from the light and to monitor the reaction of those muttonbirds on the island.

It must make you wonder about the lighting situation with 450 new units to be erected on the Jetty Foreshores land.

The lights will consist of street lighting, individual unit lights, unit parking lights, security lighting and the lights from vehicle movements of the unit owners, restaurant patrons and workers.

The poor old muttonbirds!

Who is going to take the responsibility of looking after all those poor muttonbirds?

When all they really want is a good night’s sleep looking after their young.

What sort of a shield has the State Government designed that will protect the muttonbirds during their breeding season?

Maybe Gurmesh could let the community know, I am sure he would be on top of that.

I hope they have a good plan.

Regards,

Mick MALEY,

A very regular user of our beautiful Jetty Foreshore.