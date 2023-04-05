Lifewalk 2023 sets sights on $100k goal

LIFEWALK 2023, on Saturday 3 June, organised by Coffs Harbour LifeHouse Care, has a goal to raise $100k for a Sleepus and its related crisis services.

Sleepbus provides a safe, temporary overnight accommodation service which gets people off the street by offering an immediate, first stop, cost-effective solution for society’s most vulnerable; catching them early until they can get back on their feet.



In the Coffs Harbour LGA, more than 700 people sleep rough every night.

“We are working in collaboration with our local ‘International Woman of the Year’, the amazing Doris Cowan, to bring a Sleepbus to our community,” Katie from LifeWalk told News Of The Area.

“Coffs Harbour has a heart wrenching homeless crisis.

“The city needs a long-term solution, which is in the hands of politicians.

“Coffs Harbour also needs a short-term solution,” said Katie.

IWD Women of the Year Doris Cowan is a passionate advocate for the region’s homeless, and informed LifeHouse Care of the potential for a Sleepbus in Coffs Harbour.

Doris has a personal goal to reach $100k through LifeHouse Care, which has inspired the organisers of LifeWalk to help reach that target.

“As a part of our LifeWalk fundraiser one of our primary projects this year is to raise the funds to make this fantastic a reality for the homeless in our city,” said Katie.

After the inaugural LifeWalk in 2022, the dedicated team at LifeHouse Care was “blown away by how local businesses grabbed hold of this initiative and ran with it”.

“We had business teams, we had group fitness teams, we had family groups and we had mates show up.

“Some came dressed up, and others came with their furry friends,” Katie said.

All walkers, whether two legged or four, came with big smiles and happy hearts, as they made their way down Boambee Beach knowing that they were truly making a tangible difference.

“Costa Berries had the largest team and chose to all come in theme which provided a lot of laughs and some great results,” said Katie.

The LifeWalk team says that just signing up sends a message to the most vulnerable that they matter to us.

“We as a community will stand shoulder to shoulder to help each other when in need.

“The problem with homelessness is that we can all see it’s real, but oftentimes we don’t know how we can actively make a difference.

“Sleepbus is a real, tangible, reachable solution.”

LifeWalk starts at Gallows and extends to Boambee Bay, around a seven kilometre journey, starting at 9am until 12pm on Saturday 3 June 2023.

Find out how you can help by walking, fundraising (individually or as a team) or donating at lifehousecare.org.au/lifewalk.

LifeHouse Care is a local community care service, with 25 years of hands-on service.

For questions and more information email info@lifewalk.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI