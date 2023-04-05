104.1 CHYFM has Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights tickets up for grabs

104.1 CHYFM is conducting a raffle to give away four double passes to the ‘Sharks Have Heart’ community bay at the upcoming Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights NRL Round 12 game on Saturday, 20 May at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour.

104.1 CHYFM was selected by the Cronulla Sharks as their Giving Partner as part of the Sharks ‘From The Heart’ program.



104.1 CHYFM is a not-for-profit, fully independent youth community radio station that runs on the goodwill, hard work, passion and dedication of volunteers and staff and the generosity of subscribers, donors and sponsors who fund the station.

“The assistance we have been receiving from the Sharks to assist with our fundraising efforts has been amazing,” said Station Manager Angie Vaughan.

“And with this game expected to be a sell-out, we may have the only remaining tickets to the game.

“We have four double passes that we will be raffling off, with the draw happening on Tuesday, 16 May, during the station’s NRL program, which is on between 4.30pm and 6pm.

“And we’ve got a surprise for our loyal listeners on the last two tickets, which may well be the only two tickets left to the match.”

So, how can you buy a raffle ticket?

Station volunteers will be selling raffle tickets at various markets around the Coffs Coast area in coming weeks.

“As we are a community station, being part of community markets is not just a great way of showing the stations’

support for our local community and promoting the station, but also gives us a chance to meet listeners, fans and new people,” Angie told News Of The Area.

All funds raised will go towards station operational costs, equipment upgrades and training.

You can purchase tickets from the 104.1 CHYFM stall at the following markets:

Friday 7 April at Twilight Food Market, Park Beach Reserve – 4pm to 9pm (weather permitting).

Saturday 8 April at Woolgoolga Beach Market, Beach Road, Woolgoolga – 7.30am to 1.30pm.

Sunday 9 April at Harbourside Market, Jetty Foreshore – 8am to 2pm.

Friday 14 April at Twilight Food Market, Park Beach Reserve – 4pm to 9pm (weather permitting).

Saturday 15 April at Bellingen Community Market, Bellingen – 8am to 2pm.

Sunday 16 April at Harbourside Market, Jetty Foreshore – 8am to 2pm.

Friday 21 April at Twilight Food Market, Park Beach Reserve – 4pm to 9pm (weather permitting).

Saturday 22 April at Sawtell Family Market, CWA Elizabeth Street, Sawtell – 8am to 1pm.

Sunday 23 April at Harbourside Market, Jetty Foreshore – 8am to 2pm.

Saturday 29 April at Bollywood Beach Market, Beach Road, Woolgoolga – 8am to 1pm.

Sunday 30 April at Harbourside Market, Jetty Foreshore – 8am to 2pm.

Sunday 7 May at Harbourside Market, Jetty – 8am to 2pm.

Saturday 13 May at Woolgoolga Beach Market, Beach Road, Woolgoolga – 7.30am to 1.30pm.

Sunday 14 May at Harbourside Market, Jetty Foreshore – 8am to 2pm.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10.

The raffle will be drawn on Tuesday, 16 May between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Winners will be notified by phone and announced on the station’s social media pages.

For further information, contact Angie Vaughan, Station Manager at manager@chyfm.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI