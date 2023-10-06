Lift The Lid walk for mental health awareness steps out from Dangar Falls in Dorrigo

WORLD Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October is the driver for a collaboration between the Dorrigo Rotary Club, Bellingen Shire Council and local mental health organisations.

Together they will host a community-wide Mental Health Walk from Dangar Falls, taking place at 9am on Sunday 15 October 2023.



Called Lift The Lid Walk for Mental Health, this event aims to raise awareness about mental health issues, reduce stigma and foster a sense of togetherness in support of individuals, carers and families affected by mental health challenges.

The Rotary Club of Dorrigo recognises the significance of addressing mental health issues within the community and has teamed up with Bellingen Shire Council, Mission Australia, Mid North Coast LHD, Carers NSW and the Neighbourhood Centres of Bellingen Shire to organise a special event that emphasises the importance of mental wellness.

“Mental health is a vital aspect of overall well-being, and its importance cannot be overstated,” said Sara Hankin from Dorrigo Rotary Club.

“Over the last few years, the spectrum of mental health conditions has been more recognised and has become a focus and priority of Australian Rotary Health and many other allied health agencies.

“We’ve all been affected in some way personally or by knowing someone who has or is suffering from one of many mental health conditions, some of which people may prefer to ‘hide’.

“Gone are the days of pretending mental health issues don’t exist – they do,” said Sara.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Steve Allan told News Of The Area, “I’m proud to walk alongside our community as we come together to lift the lid on Mental Health, a cause dear to my heart.

“I invite everyone, and their furry friends on leads to join us on Sunday 15 October at Dangar Falls, where we’ll not only enjoy the beauty of our surroundings but also unite in raising awareness, eradicating stigma, and fortifying our community’s mental well-being.”

The organisers are keen to point out, it’s a walk not a race and covers the 6km path meandering from Dangar Falls, along the beautiful Bielsdown River out to Ray Cork Park and return.

The route is pedestrian, pedal, walker and stroller friendly.

Participants can walk as little or as much as they like and return at any point.

“The walk in Dorrigo from Dangar Falls and back is lovely,” said Betty Kitchener, former CEO of Mental Health First Aid Australia, one of the participating groups.

“Dogs and prams are very welcome to accompany walkers.”

If you are unable to participate, but wish to support this initiative, then you can sponsor a walker as a choice in your registration.

Following the walk, back at Dangar Falls, participants can enjoy a BBQ lunch, complete with a sausage sizzle and information stalls offering valuable resources to take home regarding mental health.

Dorrigo Rotary Club, Bellingen Shire Council, and local support services look forward to welcoming you to this important community event dedicated to mental health awareness and support.

“The Dorrigo community has been magnificent in supporting this event, for this, we thank you all very much,” added Sara.

“The Dorrigo Rotary Club is a community-focused organisation committed to making a positive impact on our community and its residents.”

Through service projects, partnerships, and community initiatives, the club works tirelessly to address various needs within our community, including mental health awareness and support.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.liftthelidwalk.com.au/dorrigo

By Andrea FERRARI