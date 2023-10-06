Coffs Harbour’s music scene revived with The Backroom’s grand debut

A BREATH of fresh air has revitalised the Coffs Harbour music scene with the unveiling of The Backroom at the Coffs Hotel.

The former Winxx nightclub has undergone a remarkable transformation, now offering patrons an experience reminiscent of Melbourne, New York, or London.



Billy Trembath, the driving force behind the music acts, radiated enthusiasm for the support of live music.

“We have bands lined up until Christmas, which is a significant boost for our local performers who’ve weathered a challenging few years.

“Our Friday night show last week was a sell-out, a clear testament to the love for live music among our locals.

“The evening began with two promising young bands, Blind Pretty and Folding Chairs, who delivered exceptional performances.

“These emerging talents deserve a top-notch venue to hone their craft and develop as artists,” Trembath added.

The night’s crescendo came courtesy of the headline act, Flying Giant, whose electrifying set showcased the potential of the venue.

“The public’s appetite for live music is strong, and Coffs Harbour needs a platform where bands can shine.

“The Backroom, with its world-class facilities, is now that intimate rock haven.”

Local musicians and music enthusiasts have rallied behind the venue, much to Trembath’s delight.

“Our Saturday afternoon open mic sessions have been steadily gaining popularity, with last week even featuring a captivating Didgeridoo performance.

“Local talents like Charlie Davis, who wowed the audience with Chris Isaak covers and his original compositions, as well as the young fella Dylan, who engaged the crowd with ‘Lean on Me’ and even ventured into opera, have left their mark.

“We encourage young musicians to come and play at Open Mic, it’s a great place to meet other young people who are interested in forming a band and performing.

“We’re experienced musos and can help emerging talent with their instruments and stage presence and the Backroom is a great venue to perform.

“On Friday, 6 October, we’re thrilled to welcome Floyd Vincent, renowned for his high-energy and captivating live shows.

“His charismatic stage presence never fails to captivate audiences, adding an extra layer of dynamism to his music,” Trembath said.

By David WIGLEY