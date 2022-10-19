Lions complete restoration of iconic frieze wall at Bennetts Beach, Hawks Nest.

IN recent months, members of the Lions Club of Tea Gardens have undertaken the restoration of the iconic frieze wall at Bennetts Beach, Hawks Nest.

The wall, with stunning views over the beach out to Cabbage Tree Island, features friezes of the once endangered Gould’s Petrel who breed on the now protected islands.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On Sunday, 16 October, the wall was officially unveiled for the community to enjoy, with the area once again open to the public.

The Lions took on the project to ensure the safety of people who visited the spot.

The wall had deteriorated over the years and was quite damaged with rust issues evident.

The project involved the removal of the old wall, building a new wall, cleaning artwork and information boards and reinstalling them and the creation of a new pathway.

To improve the overall look of the area, a garden has also been established behind the wall.

On Sunday, President Peter Webb took the moment to thank the many businesses and individuals who contributed materials and labour, noting, “This is a community project that demonstrates how volunteer and local businesses can work together to serve our community and actively improve where we live.”

The frieze was designed by local artist Chez Rands of the Myall River Artwalk Group and raises awareness of Gould’s Petrel for locals and visitors.

Of note, the following businesses would not accept any payment for their generous provision of goods and services: Temporary Fence Hire (Singleton), SJ’s Rural Fencing and Excavation (Stroud), Tom Gardner Bricklaying (Tea Gardens), Corey Rhys Concreting (Pindimar) and Akzo Nobel (Industrial Coatings, Thornton).

In addition, Lions Club members volunteered around 400 hours of voluntary labour.

Assistance was also received from MidCoast Council, Austral Masonry, Tea Gardens Men’s Shed, Hawks Nest Surf Club and Woody’s Nursery.

The Lions Club are proud to be able to continue to contribute to the amenity of Hawks Nest – Tea Gardens, and sincerely thank all of the contributors and the community for their support.

By Marian SAMPSON and Sandra BOURKE