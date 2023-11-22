Lip Lizards join forces to tackle men’s health issues

HAVING experienced firsthand the indescribable pain of losing friends to suicide, London-based teacher James McLoughlin-Wilden decided to take action this ‘Movember’.

‘Jimmy’, as he is affectionately known by friends, spent his formative years in Nana Glen, and is a passionate advocate for men’s mental health initiatives.

This month he has joined with a team of 37 friends and colleagues with roots in Australia and New Zealand to fundraise for Movember, an iconic campaign challenging men to grow a moustache to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues.

“Each year we lose so many mates to the black dog and we are just trying to do our part,” Jimmy said.

Having lived and taught in London for nearly four years, Jimmy has lost “about one bloke each year” to suicide.

“All of us doing it are in a similar situation.

“Having the big group of personalities has opened up the discussion amongst the wider antipodean community in London, which is unreal.”

Jimmy’s group, the ‘Lip Lizards’, reached their initial fundraising goal of £3000 (approximately $5,700) in just two days.

“We then changed the goal to £5000,” Jimmy said.

“We aren’t far off but every cent counts.”

Now well established as an educator in one of Europe’s most iconic cities, Jimmy has very fond memories of his time on the Coffs Coast.

“I attended Nana Glen Primary School, before going to St Augustine’s Primary School and then St John Paul College.

“I spent my entire childhood there and made some incredible friends,” he said.

“It will always be home.

“It’s nice getting back there everyone now and then to avoid the hustle and bustle of the big smoke.”

Jimmy also took to the field for the Orara Valley Dingoes in his youth.

“One of my best friends in London played in the same team as me and we reconnected in London.

“Shows how small the world is.”

A world away from Nana Glen, Jimmy said teaching in London is a “unique experience”.

“I came over here with the ambition to place myself amongst different cultures, religions and people to help my future-aspirations as a psychologist.

“Teaching over here isn’t easy, but it can be incredibly rewarding.

“I came over here as a PE teacher, however I have taught art, geography, maths and computer science and I am now a science teacher of three years.

“You gain a wealth of experience.”

With Europe on his doorstep, the young educator is also taking every opportunity to travel the world.

“The thirteen weeks minimum holidays each year helps as well.”

To donate to Jimmy’s fundraiser, visit https://movember.com/t/lip-lizards?mc=1 or go to the Movember page and search ‘Lip Lizards’.