THE festive season is upon us once again and one party not to miss is the Jetty Theatre 2024 Season Launch Party, a celebration of community, creativity and an exclusive first look at all the carefully curated events and performances coming to Coffs Harbour in 2024.

Not to mention the perfect occasion to wear your favourite party outfit and have a glass of complimentary bubbles with friends.

Local legend and former brekkie radio host Kelly Mac will keep the laughs coming as MC with her warmth and wit.

The award-winning Milko Foucault-Larche and Parisian born Entertainer Corinne Andrews will transport you along the Avenues and Boulevards of Paris with a romance-filled set of the most famous “chansons” of all times.

Paris After Dark brings to your seat the enchanting spirit of a real Parisian party.

After the reveal of the Season Shows and performances, there will be refreshments in the foyer.

The Box Office will also be open to renew memberships and purchase tickets for any of the performances that struck your fancy.

Pre-sale discounts will also be offered for select performances.

So, head along for a night of wonderful entertainment, support the arts in our wonderful community and pick up your Jetty Theatre 2024 Season Program hot off the press.

The Jetty Theatre 2024 Season Launch Party is on Friday 8 December at 7pm.

To book visit www.jettytheatre.com.