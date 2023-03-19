Living Well Expo a huge success

A THOUSAND-PLUS people attended the Living Well Expo, held at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday 8 March, with the organisers declaring the event a huge success.

The driving purpose of the event, led by Blue Sky Community Services and Lifetime Connect, was to promote social inclusion and healthy living.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

More than 50 exhibitors were on hand to provide information about services and supports available for older people, people with a disability or chronic condition, and their families and carers.

The day kicked off with a Welcome to Country from Uncle Richard Widders of the Garlambirla Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Elders group, followed by an opening address from Cr Julie Sechi.

Guest speakers throughout the day included Commissioner Robert Fitzgerald AM from the NSW Ageing and Disability Commission, Diane Greenup of the Aboriginal Liaison Carers Gateway Service, Laura Daley from Coffs Coast Autism, and Jenni Harding, an ACT! Project Officer with Meals on Wheels NSW.

The informative and engaging speeches were interspersed with some fun activities: a performance by the Uko Ono ukulele group, a Mix Tub activity, and some Zumba to top the day off.

The event was well received by attendees.

“We had a great time and made some useful connections,” commented Mark Poole, Community Ambassador, North Coast NSW.

“I particularly enjoyed the ukulele band and started the day with a smile on my face.”

Tracy Prior from Disability Advocacy NSW described the event as “fantastic”.

“Loved the community engagement and information sharing with services.

“Looking forward to doing it all again next year.”

Event organiser Paul Tracey said he was very happy with the turnout on the day and the support the local service providers were able to offer.

“Next year the Living Well Expo will be back with a bigger event offering more support to the aged and disability community,” said Paul.

By Andrea FERRARI