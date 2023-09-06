Local Artist features in Aboriginal Art Trail at Reflections Jimmys Beach

ABORIGINAL art, language and culture are celebrated by the new Art Trail installed in and around the Reflections Jimmys Beach caravan park, officially opened on Friday, 1 September.

Featuring artworks by Tyson Jolly, a Worimi artist from Karuah, the Trail also aims to promote the use of local Aboriginal language in the nomenclature of our wonderful flora and fauna.



“The animals themselves are just so beautiful, as is the lighting on the mornings and evenings in our beautiful area,” Mr Jolly explained his inspirations, which feature the local Indigenous fauna names.

“Speaking another language allows you to take more in, and the Aboriginal tongue has a distinctly different way.”

Reflections CEO Nick Baker acknowledged the partnership with Crown Lands, welcoming Cheryl Newton as the team’s their first Aboriginal Engagement Officer, with such events helping “a vision of celebrating culture in each park, through Acknowledgement of Country, cultural park activities, and understanding the histories of the lands and waters.”

“While it’s not the responsibility of Reflections to educate people, it is certainly a responsibility to enable it,” Mr Jolly said.

Members of the Worimi Tea Gardens Aboriginal Reference Group, and the Gathang Garuwaga Lanauge Group were present, along with representatives from MidCoast Council, Crown Lands, the Hawks Nest Golf Club, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Surf Life Saving club, and the HNTG Progress Association.

“Today we express our appreciation to Reflections and Cheryl for valuing and honouring the Aboriginal Language Gathang through their Cultural Tourism Program; and for showing the world that Worimi remain Dhun-barn, strong, in our ways of knowing, being, and doing,” Worimi Elder Auntie Dr Liz McEntyre said.

Auntie Liz and Ms Newton both referred to the ongoing revitalisation of Aboriginal languages in NSW, especially since 2017, when the state became the first to legislatively recognise such linguistic cultural importance.

“We want our guests to return home with a deep appreciation of the lands and waters, and Aboriginal peoples’ significant, ongoing cultural connection to Country,” said Lauren Eyles, Executive Manager, Corporate Communication at Reflections.

By Thomas O’KEEFE