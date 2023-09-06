Federal Member David Gillespie visits the rowing Mullets at Jimmys Beach

ROWERS from the Jimmys Beach Aquatic Club (JBAC) received a visit from Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie on Monday 21 August.

First formed in June 2022, the JBAC has grown from its initial five members, who saw a need in the local community, to over 40 now, all enjoying the camaraderie of surfboat rowing, an activity previously enjoyed by many in the community.



The JBAC carries the torch with its ‘rowing Mullets’, contributing to the wellness and physical activity for men in the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest area.

Dr Gillespie spent over an hour with representatives from the group, listening and discussing their activities locally, including a recent grant from the Australian Men’s Shed Association, who recognised JBAC as the first ‘Aquatic Men’s Shed’ in NSW.

“What a unique physical and mental wellness opportunity it is for the club’s demographic in the community,” Dr Gillespie commented.

David Gillespie was specifically impressed with how JBAC has been involved in the community, and “has always been dedicated to promoting healthy living, male wellness, community building, and social engagement.”

Lunch was a traditional mullet sandwich, served straight off the new BBQ funded by the Australian Men’s Shed Association.

Surf Lifesaving NSW has also recently announced it will provide funding support to further enable the development of sweeps and rowers in surfboat rowing.

“The funding will assist the delivery of sweep schools and youth development programs and assist with an increase in patrolling surf club members,” Peter Rogers, President of JBAC told NOTA.

“Jimmy’s Beach Aquatic Club will be conducting one of these sweep schools in Hawks Nest.”

According to JBAC, NSW hosts the largest surfboat rowers’ contingents in the country, and Surf Life Saving NSW has advised that anyone interested in joining should contact the Surf Boat Captain at the local Surf Life Saving Club, or reach out to JBAC directly.

By Thomas O’KEEFE