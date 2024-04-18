Local craftspeople excel at the Macksville Show



THE talented craftspeople of the Nambucca Valley displayed their creative flair at the Macksville Show last weekend, 12-13 April.

Most Successful Exhibitor in the needlework section of the Macksville Show was won by Roslyn Cook of Macksville.



Roslyn, a regular entrant in the show, also worked as a steward at the event over the two days it ran.

Her successful entries stretched across many categories of craft including crochet, knitting, patchwork, cushions, applique and embroidery.

In total, Roslyn won eight first places, three second places and four third places.

“I eat, sleep and dream it,” Roslyn admitted to News Of The Area.

“I sew every day.

“Can’t waste any time,” she said.

Roslyn also runs sewing and craft groups on Tuesdays in the workshop at Hanging by a Thread in Wallace Street, Macksville, where her oldest students are over 90 and her youngest is under 20.

Roslyn teaches from beginners to experienced crafters in any of the skills mentioned above.

“Sewing, knitting, crochet and making things by hand is great for any age,” the busy retired nurse told NOTA.

Another skilful exhibitor whose work was on show in the pavilion at the Show is Don Goodwin of the Macksville Men’s Shed.

His handmade ukulele was awarded Champion as well as first prize in the Wooden Article class.

Don makes his ukuleles from local timbers like red cedar, white cedar and camphor laurel.

Don only began woodworking after he retired.

“Then I thought: ‘Why didn’t I start sooner?’.

“I just enjoyed it so much,” he told NOTA.

Too many to showcase here but there were many entries from local amateur chefs, weavers, spinners, woodworkers, vegetable farmers and artists on display at the pavilions of the Macksville Show.

