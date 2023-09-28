Local foodie producers share their tasty offerings

SPRING’S Coffs Coast Long Lunch is themed ‘Local Women In Food’ and will be held on October 28 at Shearwater Restaurant in Coffs Harbour.

This unique Coffs Coast event connects guest speakers from the local area with an engaged audience of food lovers who are locals and visitors from outside the region.

A passion project for Awai Markey, each event is designed to showcase a local restaurant venue, and a selection of guest speakers who are small-scale local growers and producers who offer great produce, and low food miles.

There are two speakers for the October event: a fermenter and a passionate cook.

“Both will share their food story and answer participant questions and tips about their produce,” Awia told News Of The Area.

Guests will enjoy a three-course lunch, with sparkling wine on arrival and a glass of wine with their meal.

“After lunch everyone can mingle one-on-one at the Taste and Talk Table for tastings and samples and more tips and how-tos.”

A spring themed cocktail called Spring Goddess has been created for the event, and will feature locally grown flowers, as well as a Native Gin by local distillery Critters at Woolgoolga.

The gin uses locally sourced endemic Australian botanicals, such as Davidson Plum, Finger Lime, Lemon and Aniseed Myrtle, Rosella flower, and organic Juniper.

“Then things will get spicy as Juliana Pelmore, the owner of Balhyoso, shares her passion for kimchi, and talks about Korean cuisine and culture.

“This is an opportunity to learn about Juliana’s world of kimchi and ask the spiciest food questions.”

Juliana is based at Emerald Beach and locals might be familiar with her fermented kimchi, and vibrant and healthy home cooked meals to go.

Juliana will also offer tastings at the Taste and Talk table.

Leeharne Hawley of Orara Valley Produce is a passionate local cook who creates wonderful homemade occasion cakes and quiches.

Her iced cookies are works of art.

“Leeharne’s baked goods are hugely popular with locals, and you’ll often find her with her beautiful produce at markets around the region.”

Event host Awia Markey said, “Our event is an opportunity to learn about local produce, to connect with our local food community and meet other food lovers.

“I hope every guest walks away feeling inspired – how to grow something, what flowers can you eat, what is white kimchi, what is life with 20 chickens really like, and find answers to how women fit it all in.”

Coffs Coast Long Lunch will be held downstairs in Shearwater Restaurant’s private event space on Saturday 28 October.

Phone 0410 444 136 or follow @coffscoastlonglunch on Instagram or Facebook.

By Andrea FERRARI