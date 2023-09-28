7 Angler Crescent, Bonville is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate

Address: 7 Angler Crescent, Bonville.

Price: $1,500,000

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

OFFERING an attractive ‘coastal meets industrial’ finish, this wonderful Blue Ribbon built home offers functional design elements and unmatched livability.

The home is the pinnacle of low maintenance living with modern creature comforts to perfectly suit both families and downsizers alike.

This sought-after pocket of Bonville offers a truly unique lifestyle opportunity, bordered by the magnificent Bongil, Bongil National Park, the property enjoys easy access to walking trails amongst the native forests which lead you through to the scenic Bonville Creek.

A peaceful, family friendly neighborhood which enjoys easy driving convenience to Sawtell Village and Beach for cafes, restaurants, clubs, and pubs, while only minutes to local schools and Toormina Shopping Centre.

Mindfully designed to utilize the ideal Northern aspect, the raked ceilings to the living area creates a terrific sense of space, while highlight windows allow an abundance of natural light into the open plan area where you will appreciate this exceptionally inviting space all year round.

The remainder of the home has 2.7 high ceilings throughout the generous 250 m2 of internal floor space.

The kitchen offers a finish level to be expected, with stone benchtops, a 900mm cooktop/oven, dishwasher, and attractive fittings.

A large servery window opens directly to the alfresco area for convenience when entertaining, while the generous butler’s pantry provides all the storage space you will ever need.

The Alfresco area features excellent privacy, offering a secluded outdoor living option and room to entertain friends and family.

With easy care planting and lawned space, there is also room for a plunge pool or further planting of flower beds, fruit trees or a veggie patch to suit your needs.

The Master bedroom suite is nothing less than impressive, offering vast amounts of storage space to suit even the most remarkable of clothing collections. The open bathroom boasts convenience and modern contemporary design, with a double shower, double basins, and a bathtub for relaxing after those long days or on chilly winter evenings.

Wide hallways provide passage to the remaining bedrooms of the home which are all notably large, feature built-in wardrobes, carpet underfoot and are serviced by a simply stunning main bathroom.

Whether you are seeking a quiet, peaceful setting as an empty nester or simply searching for a family friendly neighborhood to grow your bustling family, this modern home caters to all.

Surrounded by many newly built, quality homes to underpin your purchase, it makes for a dream lifestyle option or blue-chip investment opportunity.

Having been called upon as a display home since its construction in 2020, 7 Angler Crescent is now ready for its forever owners to take full advantage of the amazing livability and lifestyle this property has to offer.

For further information, including details of the building plans and finishes, please call Barry France from Sawtell Real Estate Co. on 0407 301 404 or enquire online.