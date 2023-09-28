6 Pirani Place, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

6 Pirani Place, Toormina

Price: $699,000 – $719,000

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

Land size: 720.6 sqm

POSITIONED on a large level block in a quiet cul de sac this property has potential to be a great home for families, first home buyers and investors.

The location is ideal for those wanting to be within walking distance to all that the local shopping centre has to offer, as well as public transport and sporting fields.

It is also just a short drive to stunning Sawtell Beach and Boambee Headland.

Enter into the carpeted loungeroom, which is 7.3m x 3.7m in size with ceiling fan and brand-new air-conditioning unit.

An archway separates the living from the dining area that is adjacent to the spacious practical cream kitchen with electric wall oven, cooktop, dishwasher, corner pantry and breakfast bar.

The kitchen was renovated several years ago but is in great condition and ready for the chef in the family.

From here there is a sliding door which leads you out to the rear yard that is fully fenced with garden shed as well as covered entertaining area.

The backyard is super sunny throughout the day allowing several spots to sit and relax in the winter months.

Back in the home, you will find two of the bedrooms located off the hallway.

Both are generous in size, with carpet and built in wardrobes.

At the end of the hallway is the open study with a storage cupboard.

This flows to the converted garage, which is now a living space, and as there is a bedroom addition at the rear, this area is a great parents retreat or space for teenagers to hang out.

If you are not wanting an extra living room and would prefer a garage, it can easily be converted back if needed as the roller door is still in place.

The home’s three-way bathroom is ideal for the busiest of families who all need to get out the door in the morning, especially with the large vanity and mirror which can facilitate two people using the space, while someone else can be in the bath shower area.

Other features of the property are a carport for parking, fenced front yard, outdoor blinds, plus possible side access if you remove the existing brick wall.

The roof has also been restored and freshly repainted as have the gutters.

This home offers a lot for the price and is well worth an inspection.

Agent: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).