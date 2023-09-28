The Coffs Coast cheers as Newcastle Jets secure pre-season friendly win

THE Newcastle Jets delighted a passionate crowd of 4,157 football fans with an impressive 4-0 victory over the Brisbane Roar last week at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Jets have fostered a dedicated following along the Coffs Coast, and they certainly lived up to expectations in the pre-season friendly.

Lachlan Bayliss, a 21-year-old sensation, stole the show by scoring twice, complemented by goals from Lucas Mauragis and Trent Buhagir, adding to the team’s impressive tally.

Leading up to the match, the Jets immersed themselves in the local community.

Jets goalkeeper Ryan Scott revisited his roots at Karangi Primary School, where his football journey began.

Moreover, the Jets organised a free football clinic, generously sponsored by Greater Bank, at Coffs City United’s home ground, attracting over 200 enthusiastic young participants.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos, a passionate sports enthusiast, immersed himself in the carnival atmosphere as he engaged with supporters from the sidelines and kicked off the match with the coin toss.

The post-match atmosphere was nothing short of a carnival, with supporters chanting for the Jets and interacting with the players for autographs, photos, and selfies.

Adding to the excitement, young players from North Coast Football’s Skills Acquisition Program had the opportunity to showcase their skills in small-sided football matches during halftime, while the previous week’s community football Grand Final winners took a lap of honour around the stadium.

Following the departure of Head Coach Arthur Papas, the Newcastle Jets secured the services of Rob Stanton from Sydney FC as the new Head Coach.

Stanton is investing in the youth of the club, with three former Newcastle Jets academy players – Lachy Bayliss, Lucas Mauragis and Archie Goodwin – set to play pivotal roles in the upcoming season.

Lachy Bayliss has returned to his former club after a standout season in the NSW NPL.

His homecoming has been promising, with Bayliss remarking, “I’m thrilled to have scored my first few goals.

“The first goal was a penalty, right down the middle – I owe a big thanks to Lucas Mauragis for that.

“The second goal hit the post, came back to me, and I scored it off the inside of the post.”

Lucas Mauragis, 22, was recalled from his loan spell with Wellington Phoenix and played a pivotal role in their 4-0 victory.

The attacking left-back made numerous runs into the penalty box and was eventually rewarded when he was brought down and won a penalty for Bayliss to convert.

Eighteen-year-old Archie Goodwin is the third promising young talent.

Goodwin made his A-League debut at the age of sixteen and has already shown flashes of brilliance, scoring five times for the Jets.

With such exciting young talent on display, it’s no wonder Coffs Coast supporters are left wondering, “When are the Jets coming back?”

By David WIGLEY