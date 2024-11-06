Local products make impact in Hunter Junior Rugby Spring Sevens series



NELSON Bay Junior Rugby Club’s exciting crop of juniors are demonstrating their silky skills in this year’s Hunter Junior Rugby Spring Sevens series.

After three rounds, the young Gropers have posted impressive victories in the Under 13, 15 and 17-years age groups with running rugby the order of the day.

Emerging prospect Preston Scully proved a try scoring machine in the Under 17s ranks – mesmerising opponents with his dynamic attacking skills in the Gropers’ resounding wins over Merewether (36-0) and Maitland (29-5).

Forward young gun Liam Pietraszek has also impressed keen judges with powerful performances, supported by Sonny Rae, Kye Nichol and Hudson Plympton.

Both Nelson Bay Under 13 girls teams have chalked up victories over Lake Macquarie with Avalon Warrington, Ella Reid, Cleo Kerapa, Rahs Kareem and the multi-talented Cullimore twins Pip and Fern in sharp form.

The Gropers’ Under 13 boys squads have chalked up wins with top displays from Fred Ball, Blaize Borg, Jack Costello, Logan Jarvis and Axl Kelman.

Nelson Bay Under U15 girls were best served by Zoe Smith, Isabella Gamgee, Mayli Campbell and Adrienne Montgomery, while Levi Findlay, Will Hoffman, Isaac Mayer and Will Parker have shone for the Under 15 boys in a 41-5 victory over Wests Wildcats.

By Chris KARAS