Logging halted in Newry State Forest for survey by Elders

LOGGING in Newry State Forest halted on Tuesday 22 August after the NSW Land and Environment Court considered an application brought by Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Micklo Jarrett.

Mr Jarrett’s legal representatives sought an injunction because of alleged breaches of cultural heritage laws.

Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) gave a voluntary undertaking to cease logging until the matter is heard on Friday (25 August).

Logs can be removed but further logging is temporarily halted to allow Gumbaynggirr Elders to survey the logged sites.

The forest has been the scene of ongoing and, sometimes, very direct, action because conservationists say it is an integral part of the proposed Great Koala National Park.

Senior Gumbaynggirr Elder, Uncle Bud Marshall, who has been active in protesting against logging in Newry, said, “We are relieved to have our first win in court this morning – a temporary reprieve from the destruction of our sacred homelands.”

He and Uncle Micklo are amongst several Gumbaynggirr elders who say they have not been consulted about logging operations at Newry.

FCNSW has said it “met with the recognised Aboriginal representatives for the local area” but did not elaborate.

Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment Sue Higginson said, “This is a huge and important moment in the ongoing fight to protect the forest at the heart of the Great Koala National Park.

“Since late July at Newry we have seen Forestry Corporation lock up the forest, throngs of NSW Police guarding the logging operations, koala habitat destroyed and First Nations Elders violently arrested and locked up for practising ceremony on their ancestral land.

“It is unbelievable that now First Nations Elders are having to take the Government to court to stop them destroying their country and living culture in the face of a broken election promise.

“I welcome this reprieve for Newry Forest, the Gumbaynggirr Elders and all the communities who want to protect our precious public native forests, but I am calling on the NSW Government to cease the logging operation in Newry and the other forests critical to the Great Koala National Park altogether.”

A spokesperson for FCNSW told News Of The Area, “Forestry Corporation has voluntarily paused operations in Newry State Forest for a couple of days until application for an injunction can be considered by the court.

“The operation in Newry State Forest has been conducted in line with the strict conditions regulating native forestry in NSW which have been developed with the input of expert scientific panels to protect and maintain wildlife habitat, forest flora, water quality and biodiversity across the landscape.

“Our planning process for all operations includes consultation with the Aboriginal community and field surveys to identify and protect Aboriginal Cultural Heritage.”

On Tuesday, NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriaty released a statement which said, “I am advised of legal proceedings seeking an injunction against a timber harvesting operation in Newry State Forest and that the NSW Forestry Corporation has voluntarily paused harvesting on site until the matter is heard again on 25 August 2023.

“Because there are legal proceedings it is appropriate that I do not comment on the matter currently before the court.”

By Andrew VIVIAN