Long-delayed thanks from Tea Gardens Country Club for Rural Fire Service’s 2019 efforts

GRATITUDE is a dish best served hot, and after a game of barefoot bowls, as the Tea Gardens Country Club did for the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service volunteers on Sunday 16 April.

“After their extraordinary and overwhelming response to the 2019/20 bushfires we wanted to do something to try to repay them.”



“We wanted to put on a thank-you meal for the volunteers, but COVID just got in the way,” Warren Gooley, Tea Gardens Country Club’s General Manager told NOTA.

“It is an honour to host them, and great to see them have a good day,” Mr Gooley said.

“It’s a long-awaited thank you, and I hope it shows that the volunteers’ efforts are never forgotten.”

A gloomy, rainy morning cleared into a cheery afternoon, as 30 RFS volunteers and family from the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Brigade came out to enjoy the autumn afternoon on the Country Club’s green.

For many, it was a first, but after a few drinks and plenty of ‘practice’ bowls, there were more than a few experts by dinner-time.

As darkness descended, everyone tried their luck at the Country Club’s meat raffle, and some actually beat the odds.

The firies were then treated by the Country Club to an amazing gourmet meal at award-winning The Garden Eatery, featuring the highlights of their menu, including the deliciously sweet Honey Chicken, and their famous Mongolian Beef.

Brigade Captain Bright thanked everyone for attending, glad to see that everyone had had a good afternoon and evening.

“We want to thank Warren and the Country Club, and Jenny and The Garden Eatery for putting on the bowls and the amazing food.

“The executive committee wants to make this an annual thing at the conclusion of fire season,” Cap. Bright announced.

The memory of the 2019/20 bushfires was still vivid for those who were on the frontlines.

“Photos can’t show the sound of a raging bushfire, but it’s like a freight train coming right at you,” Captain David Bright recalled for NOTA.

By Thomas O’KEEFE