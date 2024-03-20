Longtime volunteers honoured for decades of Stroud SES service



LONGTIME members and valiant volunteers of the Stroud State Emergency Service (SES) unit were recognised with several Long Service Awards on Saturday 16 March, at the soon-to-be-replaced SES headquarters in Booral.

Multiple volunteers, who between them have given 150 years of volunteer power to the service, were presented with their awards by SES Northern Zone Deputy Commander Stephen Leahy.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Paul Howarth was awarded for ten years of service, while Unit Commander Stephen Harris, Brian Linsley and Pam Linsley were each awarded for their 20 years’ service individually.

Deputy Commander Greg Snape, and Group and Operations Officer Sandy Snape, were both awarded for their 40 years given, so far.

“You learn so much, skills you would not have even thought of having when you were growing up, we’ve both made lifelong friends, given back to the community, found camaraderie amongst members,” Sandy Snape told NOTA.

On the fact that Sandy and Greg happened to have first met through the SES, Sandy said, “They have a lot to answer for!”

The Stroud Unit and its members were also awarded the Commissioner’s Certificate of Recognition for their efforts and support during the March 2021 floods event, when the NSW SES experienced one of the most significant events on record, rainfall resulting in flooding over many areas along NSW’s coastline and interior.

At that time, Stroud SES was involved in flood rescues in Bulahdelah, part of a statewide effort responding to over 14,000 requests for assistance, including approximately 1000 flood rescue activations.

A handful of active members at Stroud SES have been carrying the load for a while, so to those thinking of joining, Sandy says, “Put your hand up, there are so many roles people can get active in, there’s more to the SES than climbing roofs or chain-sawing – a boat licence is halfway to being a Flood Boat Operator.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

