Laws introduced to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices





THE NSW Government last week introduced a bill to parliament to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices, fulfilling a key election commitment.

Conversion practices, which can include so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and suppression practices, are formal or informal practices based on the ideology that LGBTQ+ people have a ‘disorder’ or require treatment.



Evidence shows that conversion practices are dangerous and damaging.

The NSW Government bill criminalises conversion practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and cause serious mental or physical harm.

It also provides redress to survivors through a civil pathway and makes it illegal to take someone out of NSW to undergo a conversion practice.

The legislative reform was developed through consultation with stakeholders including members of the health, education, legal and government sectors, faith and multicultural organisations, LGBTQ+ community advocates and victim-survivors, academics and researchers.

“Every person in NSW deserves to be respected for who they are and that’s exactly what these new laws will do,” NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

“It is intolerable that we have a situation in NSW where children can be told something is wrong with them and that they need to be fixed.

“I’ve personally met with survivors of conversion practices and know how important it is that we put an end to this.”

Minister for Health Ryan Park said conversion practices have “severely damaging health impacts”.

“These landmark reforms are the result of diligent and extensive work and consultation across a wide range of stakeholders to ensure the model is tailored to NSW,” he said.

“We want them to function effectively and as we intend.

“We have worked closely with a wide range of health experts to ensure that this Bill is fit for purpose and provides clarity around obligations for practitioners.”

The Government says religious freedom will not be impacted by the legislation, with expressing a belief through sermon, taking offence at religious teachings, and seeking guidance through prayer not included in the ban.

“We have carefully considered this legislation, developing it thoughtfully following extensive consultation to ensure that it strikes the right balance between protecting vulnerable communities as well as legitimate religious and cultural practices,” Attorney General Michael Daley said.

“The Government does not intend to ban the teachings of a religious leader or expression of a religious belief through sermon.

“We have been guided by a core principle – that all people across NSW should be able to live free of practices that cause harm and be protected by evidence-based protections which the community expect, deserve and can rely upon,” he said.

Equality Australia and survivors of conversion practices have welcomed the bill

“We stand with survivors in welcoming this bill and we urge all MPs to seize this opportunity to end these archaic and harmful practices which have already caused untold harm and have no place in modern Australia,” said Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown.

“Years from now history will remember those who voted to put an end to these damaging practices, saving countless people from a lifetime of pain and in some cases saving lives.”

Before the state election last year both Labor and the Coalition committed to banning LGBTQA+ conversion practices.

Legislation has already been passed in Victoria, the ACT and New Zealand while Tasmania and South Australia are considering reforms.

Queensland has a ban on conversion practices in health settings.

“These practices deny the humanity of LGBTQA+ people and find no support among any medical or psychological professional association,” Ms Brown said.

“Abuse dressed up as pastoral care or guidance is a breach of trust and power and it’s time we put a stop to the real and lasting harm conversion practices cause to vulnerable people in NSW.

“We are looking forward to reviewing the bill carefully and working with all MPs in parliament to ensure survivors are protected comprehensively from harm.”

CEO of Ambassadors and Bridge Builders International (ABBI), Anthony Venn-Brown, said conversion practices were based on outdated information.

“Homosexuality was taken off the list of mental disorders half a century ago.

“Since then, often well-intentioned people acting on ill-informed and outdated information have continued to cause harm to the very people they seek to save.

“This legislation to protect vulnerable LGBTQ people is long overdue.

“We are not ‘broken’ or need ‘fixing’.

“This bill will save lives and make NSW a safer place for LGBTIQ+ people.”

Conversion practice survivor and SOGICE Survivors founder Chris Csabs went through conversion practices in Sydney starting when he was only sixteen years old.

“The introduction of legislation is a good and important step towards protecting LGBTQA+ people from experiencing similar harms,” he said.

“Now we turn our attention to advocating for the legislation to be in line with the survivor-led gold standard.”