Macksville Country Club Golf



PLAYERS will be hoping conditions like they were for Saturday’s Stableford event, sponsored by BMW Flooring, to continue through Winter.

Jake Simpson whipped his dad Mike to come in ahead of the field,with Allan Clarke runner up.

Consistent winner Allan is obviously “tuning up” for the Club Championships, the first to be played on the redesigned course.

For the first time in years no A grader was able to hit the green for a nearest the pin.

Winners were Mick O’Brien (B) and John Dowzard (C) grade.

The ladies Stroke event was won by Cheryl Fortescue with Jessica Lambert runner up, the same result as in last week’s Stableford.

The 173 Mid Week Competition was won by Brodie Bartlett with Phil Bambury runner up, and in the Chook Run Dave Poole finished one shot ahead of runner up Max Graham.

By Max TURNER