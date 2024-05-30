Woolgoolga home auctioned after rates and charges arrears



A WOOLGOOLGA property with a long history of unpaid rates and charges to the City of Coffs Harbour was sold at auction on Friday.

The hammer came down for the four-bedroom two-bathroom property at $555,000.

Around 70 properties were slated for the auction at the Hub2 at South Coffs Harbour, however all but one were withdrawn from the sale after arrangements to repay arrears were made with the City.

The home at 43 Pullen Street, Woolgoolga had an outstanding rates or charges bill of $54,185.29 in arrears.

Council resolved to sell scores of properties listed in a public notice in accordance with the provisions in the Local Government Act 1993 and the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (NSW).

“This shows we are serious and will follow through where people fail to meet their legal obligations to the community,” City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley said.

“Rates are a shared responsibility, helping to fund the common assets of the community such as roads, water, parks, sewer and various public buildings.”

One Agency conducted the auction which attracted a 30-strong crowd.