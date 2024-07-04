Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAYS Stableford event was sponsored by Steve Hoskins and Mike Simpson.

It was won by Allan Clarke with Murray Spear finishing runner up.

With the Club Championships coming up each are showing the consistent form required for four rounds to win their respective divisions.

Nearest the pins went to Dwayne Laverty (A), Don Forrester (B) and Roy Rudner in (C grade).

The Mid Week Competition was won by Tyler Fortescue with Jim Wilkes the best of the rest.

If Tyler can get home for the Championship weekends it would be great to see him grouped with Allan Clarke as they would be expected to “burn the course” and the winner setting a course record – but favourites occasionally get beaten.

In the Chook Run Bob Lindsay had a four shot win with Lance Hore runner up on a count back from Tony Adams.

By Max TURNER