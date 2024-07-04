Nambucca Roosters to play Indigenous Round on 13 July



NINE years ago the National Rugby League (NRL) launched the concept of holding an Indigenous round each season.

The round provides an opportunity for rugby league to cement its commitment to the Indigenous community and to celebrate the unique relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the game of rugby league.

It elevates and celebrates First Nations history and culture through the game, providing a platform for the promotion of important Indigenous issues.

In Group 2 the individual clubs decide when they will play their Indigenous rounds and, partially due to the significant presence of the Indigenous community within the Group, the rounds have become a highlight of each club’s season.

On Saturday 13 July the Nambucca Roosters will host the Grafton Ghosts at home for their Indigenous Round.

As in previous years, the Roosters have sourced artwork for their Indigenous Round jersey from a locally-based Gumbaynggirr artist.

This year the jerseys feature the work of proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung/Kalkadoon woman Fileisha Laurie.

Born and raised in Coffs Harbour and now residing at Valla Beach, Fileisha does not preplan her art but rather sits on country where she then draws her inspiration.

“The works chosen for the Nambucca Roosters firstly depicts the mouth of the Nambucca River with the V-Wall and the original work shows the four main sand bars,” Fileisha told News Of The Area.

“You will see water and the strong flow which also represents the knowledge that we hold and continue to share with our children and community.

“I have included art that represents the Nambucca Roosters, their families and the connection and support of each other.”

The Roosters Under 18s, Women’s Tackle, Reserve Grade and First Grade side will all run onto the field proudly wearing the jersey featuring Fileisha’s artwork on 13 July.

Nambucca Roosters First Grade player Brody Simon told News Of The Area, “The round is a special one for the Indigenous culture in our valley and means a lot to the club and for us Indigenous players.

“It provides an opportunity to represent our culture through this football club.

“Importantly, it demonstrates to our youth that there is no shame in our culture and they can stand up and be a proud Indigenous person.”

You can see Fileisha’s art on Instagram or Facebook at A.L.E Jiinda Yuludarla.

The Nambucca Roosters will play their Indigenous Round against the Grafton Ghosts at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads, on 13 July with the action commencing at 11:00am with the Under 18s.

Gates open at 10:00am.

By Mick BIRTLES