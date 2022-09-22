Macksville Country Club Golf

CONDITIONS were ideal for the Patrick Ward Pharmacy Single Stableford played on Saturday with Darren Pike winning by one shot from Ross Donnelly.

Straight shooters getting nearest the pins on the day were Jake Clarke in A grade, Brad Southan (B) and Big Bob (Lindsay )in C grade.

In the Chook Run three club event sponsored by Sue and Tony Adams Bob Lindsay won from Tony Adams with John Summerville second runner up.

In this event players are only allowed a choice of any three clubs in their golf bag.

Desma Hughes advised that for the fourth week in a row she has finished runner up in the ladies competition – this time behind Lorraine King.

Dave Poole returned to the winners list in the Mid Week competition.

Graham Everett was first runner up ahead of Steve Ellis.

By Max TURNER