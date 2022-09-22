Macksville Country Club Bowls

WITH an inclement start to the day and with some members away, we had a smaller exclusive group on Thursday with our winners being Joe Welsh (looks as if we may need to handicap him) and Keith Hickey with the biggest winning margin, well done boys.

There is a list on the board for the visitation from Iluka on 22 October, the list is filling so get your names in for a fun day.

Our RSL Bowlers are off to Sawtell on 26 September for a social day, always fun and good Bowls played.

Club Championships:

Major and Minor singles are underway.

There were 4 games of Major Singles played on Sunday Phil Rose def Brian Nunn, Phil Brennan def Michael McMahon, Col Crawford def Kevin Garner and Andrew Shearer def Russ Wallace congratulations to the winners.

Pennants.

What can I say?

After hosting SWR on Saturday afternoon, we had our 8 point lead diminished to a lead of 1.5 points by going down 54pts to 52.

8-2 to SWR congratulations and well done the Macksville boys.

Next Saturday we travel to Nambucca for a tussle with the second placed team, good game both sides (Go Macksville) though.

The selection list will be up by the time this is published, good luck to those players selected to play for your club.

Until next time good health and good bowling.

By Mark COLEMAN