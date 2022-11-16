Macksville Country Club Golf

EARLY starter Dale Bunton virtually had the Macksville Bus Furb sponsored Stableford won before most had finished their breakfast.

Playing off a 19 handicap he came in with 46 points – excellent golf.

Runner up Desma Hughes had 42 points, which would have seen her win most other Saturdays.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Allan Clarke (A) Dale Bunton (B) and Steve Hunt (C grade).

Ladies played in the mixed Mid Week Competition which was won by Jim Wilkes with Max Graham runner up.

The nine hole Chook Run was won by Rod Curtis with 25 points.

As handicapper it will hurt him to take 6 shots off his own handicap (one for each shot over 20 plus one for winning).

Thirteen ladies have just finished 6 weeks of lessons with the Assistant Pro who travels down from Coffs Harbour.

Hopefully they’ll maintain an interest in golf as reports suggest there are some good prospects.

By Max TURNER