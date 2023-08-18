Macksville Country Club Golf

THE third round of Club Championships sponsored by the Brunsdon Family saw Allan Clarke consolidate his lead (13 shots ) in the A grade . When pressured Allan said he thinks it will make 36 wins , if he maintains form. Jordan Welsh had a net 69 to claim the lead in the A grade Net score.

Jeff Gore has maintained his form to be leader in both Gross and Net in B grade.

While he has a 10 shot lead in the Gross event Neil Cuneen and Phil Bambury are in hot pursuit with Net scores , only one and two shots behind respectively .

Graham Everett came from the clouds to lead the C grade by 2 shots with dark horse Greg Hogan one shot ahead of Brian King in the Net event.

The final of the 2023 Trimble Furniture One knockout saw Dane Luffman win on the last hole from Gary Clarke.

Helen Ferrero moved up one place to win the ladies Stableford from Jo Montague.

Mid Week Neil Cuneen came in ahead of Clint Lavender for another win.

By Max TURNER