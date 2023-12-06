Macksville Country Club Golf



CRAIG Marsay, Nambucca Glass, sponsored the Robyn Marsay Memorial Medal and Spoon stroke event on Saturday.

Greg Zirkler returned to form in a big way with a net 5 under par 67 to win the Medal. For the seventh time this year Allan Clarke was winner of the Spoon.

Straight shooters with nearest the pin were Steve Ellis (A), Peter Urquhart (B) and Brian King (C grade).

Nikki Laird returned to the winners list in the ladies Stableford event ahead of runner up Lorraine King.

Jeff Gore continued his hot and cold run to win the Mid Week Competition with Jim Wilkes as runner up.

On Sunday the annual Eclectic knockout was played between the 24 Medal and Spoon winners over the year.

Broken into two groups one player from each group is eliminated on each hole.

If more than one player is equal last on any hole a chip off is played from 30 metres, the player furthest from the pin is out.

The winner of each group then plays off against each other to determine the champion.

This year’s Champion is Neil Cunneen, who defeated Troy Grace.

By Max TURNER