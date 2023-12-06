Loggerheads Malibu Club wind up another great year of surfing



ALTHOUGH surf conditions have not been ideal for the majority of 2023, the Nambucca Valley’s Loggerheads Malibu Club have been able to get through the year with swells allowing for their monthly point-score competition to occur on most months.

The team were also able to deliver a highly successful Loggerheads Malibu Classic in July, attracting surfers from all over the country.

On Saturday 2 December the Loggerheads held their annual presentation day at Club Scotts, a traditionally light hearted event where trophies are presented and tall surfing stories are told.

This year the Club Champion Open 9’ went to Troy Martin with Tony Burton closely behind claiming second.

In the Ladies it was Holly Williams coming away with the title and Lyn in second.

In the over 60s Geoff Gardner was a convincing winner with Mick Birtles chasing him in second.

Geoff Gardner also took home the Don Freudenstein Perpetual Trophy and the Classic at the Classic award.

In the Juniors category it was a tied result with the two Cunningham brothers, Sol and Luan, achieving the same amount of points for the year.

Troy Martin won the Old Mal competition with Tony Burton in Second.

Club Person of the Year went to Kris Turner for her outstanding work behind the scenes in organising the classic and selling raffle tickets.

During the year the Loggerheads Malibu Club conducts a charity raffle to support local causes.

This year the club with hearts as big as their boards were able to donate $500 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the same amount to the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group and the Scotts Head Community Athletics.

Loggerheads Malibu Club President Barry Jagoe told News Of The Area, “It has been an enjoyable year for the club, however to keep us going we really need new members to come and join up either as a surfer or to help behind the scenes, particularly ladies and juniors.

“We have a lot of fun both in the surf and socially and cater to surfers of all abilities.”

If you would like to know more about the Loggerheads Malibu Club please email Baz at loggerheadsmc@bigpond.com.

By Mick BIRTLES