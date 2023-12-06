Newcastle Uni to help grow AUKUS workforce



THOUSANDS more students will train at sixteen Australian universities through the allocation of an additional 4,001 Commonwealth supported places in STEM courses to help grow the skilled workforce required to deliver the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pathway.

Here in the Hunter, Newcastle University has allocated 140 places.

“We have a growing demand for more STEM related education locally, helping equip the next generation with the necessary skills and experience required to encourage innovation and establish real change,” said Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson.

“The ability to adapt to changing needs in the market is paramount, and I am so excited to see that Newcastle University will be offering 140 Commonwealth Supported Places to ensure future demands in those industries are met with highly-skilled, and job-ready employees.”

The Federal Government is investing $128 million to fund the extra university places nationwide over four years, starting in 2024.

These additional places will apply to 38 STEM-related courses, designed to attract more students to train in engineering, mathematics, chemistry and physics.

Students will be eligible to apply and commence their studies for STEM-related courses from the beginning of next year.

“The Australians who will help to build and maintain our conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines are at the heart of this historic, nation-building project,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

“AUKUS represents one of the most significant industrial endeavours in our country’s history and the Albanese Government is already investing in the young Australians who will make up our future workforce.

“It is critical we make the investments now to ensure we have the skilled workforce to deliver the nuclear-powered submarine program.”

As part of the allocation, universities were assessed against the ability of proposed courses to meet the increased demand for advanced technical skills.

Other criteria included planned investments to engage quality teachers, the expected level of unmet demand from students, plans to support the expansion of enrolment levels and initiatives to increase participation of students from underrepresented backgrounds.