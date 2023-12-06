



LOTS happening at NHBC

It really is starting to get busy at Nambucca Heads Bowling Club of late – bowls, events, get-togethers and more improvements to our club.

On 23 November our men and women combined for a day of mixed bowls at our annual fundraising event for the local Parkinsons’ Support Group. We are happy to announce we raised $1100 for this terrific group, led by Jenny Zirkler. Jenny will be coming down to the club this week for a presentation of a cheque so I’ll include a photo of that next week.

Results on that day were- Mark Blackford, Rosie Dugdale and Janice Cedelland narrowly defeated Doug Cedelland, Teresa Meehan and Alma Reid 19-17; Elaine Fleming, Mike James and Syd Campton had a strong win 22-7 against Margaret Flagg, Arlene Duffus and Chris Davis; Kim Porter, Bev Jones and her granddaughter Amber beat Fletch, Bonzi and Joan Haigh 18-13; Graeme Porter, Ava Power and Deb Mann won over Danny Curran, Marg Dwarte and Karen Liddell 14-7; Pete Meehan, Pam James and Kerrie Dale defeated Joe Frank, Marg Duffus and Tina Ryan 19-11; Gloria Richardson, Grumpy and Marie Johnson won over Peter Fredericks, Nerida Blackford and Hermi Frank 24-17. Thanks to the ladies who donated lots of cooking and items for raffles and prizes on the day, and the club for donating the green fees as well. A great combined effort.

In Thursday social bowls to end the month of November- Karen Liddell, Rosie Dugdale and visiting bowler Alicia defeated Gloria Richardson, Chris Davis and Joan Haigh 12-8; Ava Power, Alma Reid & Janice Cedo beat Pat Fletcher, Nerida and Arlene Duffus 21-16; Manor Smith and Tina Ryan won 17-9 over Teresa Meehan and Bev Jones; and Elaine Fleming & Deb Mann won 21-8 over Pam James & Marg Duffus.

With the heat of summer already being felt, our women’s bowls will start at 8.30am during December and January, with morning organisation beginning at 8.15.

If you’re on holidays and would like a roll up with us, please make sure your name is on the sheet inside the club by Wednesday 3pm.

We are really pleased with the number of groups booking for barefoot bowls Christmas and work parties, so if you’d like to do something different to end the year with your family or work group please drop in at the club and see what times are free- include lunch or dinner and it makes for a fun time out.

We are expecting a delivery soon of coloured new barefoot bowls and kids’ sized bowls for guests to use. We will also be running another round of Jack Attack so think about getting a team organised for that.

Last year we had teams with three generations of families playing together!

And, the last big news for this week is that we have started to install the new playground equipment- so keep a watch out for the completion and grand opening event before Christmas.

By Nerida BLACKFORD