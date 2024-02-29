Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAY’S Stableford event sponsored by Macksville Auto Electrics was won by Tanah Bradshaw who beat his handicap by five shots.

Runner up was Adam Ross who beat Mike Simpson on a countback.

Best of the ladies was Carla Ross.

Nearest the pins were Mike Simpson (A) and Adam Ross in C grade with no B grader able to hit the green.

Steve Ellis maintained his form to win the Mid Week Competition with Graham Everett runner up.

Geoff O’Grady finished up ahead of the field in the Chook Run with Tony Adams runner up.

There were seven matches played in the round robin Furniture One Championships.

Getting the points on the day were Greg Hogan, Jordan Welsh, Tanah Bradshaw, Matt Baker and Mike Simpson with two games drawn.

By Max TURNER