

FEBRUARY each year means that the U3A Fishing for Fun group gets together.

We usually have a few new members as well to train up.

The best way to kick off the year is to start fishing at Valla Beach.

The Lions Park provides good facilities like shelters, barbecues and toilets plus access to Deep Creek and the beach.

The bridge is to be replaced soon with the new one taking some three months to build.

So, we need to make the most of it.

February has been hot, humid and oppressive this year and fishing day was no different.

After acclimatising it became very pleasant fishing from the bridge with a gentle sea breeze drifting across.

Why am I telling you this?

Well the fish felt the same way.

Initially they were sluggish swimming about and not their usual hungry selves, preferring the shade of the bridge rather than seeking out our bait.

The good anglers still catch fish under any circumstances.

First up Daniel, a new member, landed a bream of good size.

Veronica caught almost an identical bream.

Kathy, also a new member, landed two bream in quick succession.

The rest of us just made up the numbers.

Despite good bites no other fish were caught.

We have become a bit of a gourmet fishing group with delicious morning teas and lunches being normal for us each meeting.

There may be members of U3A that overlooked enrolling in the course but all is not lost.

You can contact Greg Artlett on 0427686400.

Greg is the Course Coordinator and an experienced local fisherman.

He assists Fisheries in a voluntary position and enjoys fly fishing as well as lures and bait.

It was agreed that the March outing will be at Gumma Reserve.

By Bruce REDMAN