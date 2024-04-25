Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAYS four person Ambrose sponsored by Nambucca Valley Property was won by the Dale Brunsdon team including Paul Donges, Allan and Jake Clarke.

Runners up were Mick and Phil Manning, Eddy Booth and Glen Gillon.

Although these are fun days which attract big fields to be amongst the frontrunners a team needs at least one big hitter.

The ladies Stableford was won by Jessica Lambert with low handicapper Jo Montague runner up.

Steve Hosking beat a good field in the Mid Week Competition with Neil Cunneen runner up.

The return match for the Brian Burns Memorial Trophy played at the Nambucca Island course saw Macksville’s team come out overall winners.

Darren Pike will rue winning the Chook Run so easily with a loss of 5 strokes for his next outing.

Garry Clarke was runner up in a good field.

By Max TURNER