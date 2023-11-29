Macksville Country Club Lady Bowls



NOVEMBER Results

1/11 Triples Championship: Thelma Scott, Barb McBride, Carol Turner d Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Janet Poletti.

Social Consistency : Elwyn Ainsworth, Sheryl Garner & Gail Griffiths.

8/11 Carol Clough, Sheryl Garner, Barb McBride, Janet Poletti d Carol C, Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Thelma Scott.

15/11 Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Judy Walker, Barb McBride d Carol Clough, Sheryl Garner, Thelma Scott, Gail Griffiths.

22/11 Gail Griffiths, Sheryl Garner, Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Carol Turner d Gail g, Carol clough, Barb Mcbride, Judy Walker, Janet Poletti.

If you would like to learn the great game of lawn bowls, come along to Macksville Country Club on a Wednesday morning at 8.30 am.

We would love to see you.

Weekly Bowls continue each Wednesday.

By Gladys GREEN