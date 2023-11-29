Macksville Country Club Lady Bowls Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 30, 2023 Social Bowls players Kaye Wood, Elwyn Ainsworth, Thelma Scott, Carol Turner and Barb McBride. NOVEMBER Results 1/11 Triples Championship: Thelma Scott, Barb McBride, Carol Turner d Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Janet Poletti. Social Consistency : Elwyn Ainsworth, Sheryl Garner & Gail Griffiths. 8/11 Carol Clough, Sheryl Garner, Barb McBride, Janet Poletti d Carol C, Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Thelma Scott. 15/11 Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Judy Walker, Barb McBride d Carol Clough, Sheryl Garner, Thelma Scott, Gail Griffiths. 22/11 Gail Griffiths, Sheryl Garner, Heather Edwards, Ruth Flarrety, Carol Turner d Gail g, Carol clough, Barb Mcbride, Judy Walker, Janet Poletti. If you would like to learn the great game of lawn bowls, come along to Macksville Country Club on a Wednesday morning at 8.30 am. We would love to see you. Weekly Bowls continue each Wednesday. By Gladys GREEN