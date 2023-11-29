Macksville Country Club Golf

SATURDAY’S 3 person Ambrose Event sponsored by Binalong Promotional Clothing was, as usual, one of the biggest days of the year.

Usually referred to as Mingo’s (Gary Urquhart) day it is now sponsored by daughter Amy.

With shotgun starts at 7am and 11am a total of 99 players took part.

Results are determined by deducting 20 percent of the teams combined handicaps from their gross score.

Winners with an exceptional net 53.4 was the team of Matt Smith, Murray Smith and Dean Hillery.

Runners up were Adam Paddle, Andrew Shearer and Michael McMahon.

Longest drive was Nesta Walker who could have had a packed lunch before he got to his ball for the next shot.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Allan Clarke (A), Brian Brabant (B), Tod Bartlett (C grade) and Abby Urquhart winning the ladies.

Tuesday’ s ladies Stableford event resulted in Nikki Laird winning with Rhonda McAuliffe finishing runner up.

Mick O’Brien won the Mid Week Competition from Matt Baker with Jeff Gore 2nd runner up.

For the first time two ladies featured in the Chook Run . Jessica Lambert came in ahead of runner up Carla Ross.

By Max TURNER