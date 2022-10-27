Macksville Pool Upgrades

MACKSVILLE Memorial Aquatic Centre celebrated the achievement of completed upgrades onsite on Friday, 21 October, and the overcast conditions did not dampen the mood of dedicated staff and dignitaries.

Providing prolonged swimming seasons, and fit-for-purpose facilities has been an ongoing mission for the Centre which Nambucca Valley Council also recognised.



Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey attended on the day and commented, “Thanks to $550,000 from NSW Government, the 50 metre outdoor pool is heated, there’s a new undercover area, a paint job to the amenities and upgraded power infrastructure, and not without community support.

“I congratulate you all.”

Lyndel Sutton, President of the Macksville Marlins told NOTA, “The Macksville Marlins have just hosted a successful Community Day at the pool in October, with many families coming along and enjoying the warm water and fun activities provided.

“It was wonderful to be able to showcase what our Community Aquatic Centre has to offer for families and residents of all ages.”

Taking advantage of the new and improved facilities, the Marlins recently held a competitive swimming Meet at the centre, attracting 207 swimmers and their families from all over NSW.

“We normally couldn’t host a Meet this early in the season as swimmers are turned off by cold pool temps and wouldn’t have attended, it is the biggest Meet we have held at the centre to date,” Lyndel said.

“The upgraded Marshalling Area was also a big hit with visiting competitors, coaches and technical officials, providing shade and allowing for a smooth flow in the running of the Meet.”

Lyndel said the improved heating of the pool was positively impacting community participation.

“The heating of the pool has also seen a big increase in children attending squad sessions and our Marlin Club nights, with swimmers no longer put off by the cold water.

“As a result we have experienced a boom in membership numbers both on Club Nights and competitive teams that we take to local Meets at other pools.

“This is very exciting for our swimming club, attracting children to the sport of swimming and increasing their physical and mental well being, as well as providing social interaction for the swimmers and their families.”

The upgrades are also a win for competitive swimmers across the Nambucca Valley.

“Being able to train all year has meant a massive advantage for our competitive swimmers, normally we get in the pool about six to eight weeks behind our neighbouring clubs, and our water was very cold when they first got in, which meant reduced sessions.

“As a result of the upgrade our swimmers are on a level playing field with other Clubs and we are looking very strong for the upcoming season, with our goal being the Swimming Australia National Championships in April.”

Local schools have also benefited from the upgrades, and are now able to increase their student water safety programs because of a larger availability for bookings at the centre.

“Previously all the schools in the Valley were aiming to book their programs in when the water warmed up enough for the students, which only left a small window of 4 weeks either side of Christmas school holidays for programs and activities with the pool being heated the schools are already booking for October through to April next year, and they are able to extend the water safety programs which is a significant benefit to children,” Lyndel said.

By Jen HETHERINGTON