Macksville Sea Eagles to welcome back Old Boys



THIS Saturday, 3 August, the Macksville Sea Eagles host the Sawtell Panthers in four grades of rugby league, starting with Under 18s at 1pm.

Saturday will also serve as the Sea Eagles’ Old Boys Day.

This year marks 20 years since Macksville’s 2004 Premiership win, the third in a run of four premierships in a row from 2002 to 2005, and perhaps one of the most memorable grand finals in Group 2 history.

Macksville traveled to Port Macquarie to take on the Minor Premiers and favourites, the Sharks, who had been ladder leaders for an impressive six straight seasons, winning two premierships and being runners up three times.

The Sharks started well and by the time the half time whistle was blown they were up 23-0.

Macksville had a lot of work to do in the second half to defend their title and make it three straight Grand Final victories.

This Macksville squad never gave up however.

The half time speech from Captain/Coach Paul Davis stressed to his side that Port had only played one game in the last month and the lack of match fitness would see them tire in the second half.

He turned out to be correct.

A five-star performance from half Neville Donovan saw Macksville blow the Sharks off the park in the second half.

The Port players were now running on heavy legs and Macksville gained in confidence in both attack and defence.

The whole team lifted and went on a rampage to score 34 unanswered points in the second 40 minutes to win the Grand Final 34-23.

That scoreline even included two field goals from Gary Jarrett to put the icing on the cake of a famous win against the odds.

The game is still talked about to this day around the Macksville club house.

Spectators are all invited to the club house after the First Grade match; there will be a DJ playing music and a BBQ and drinks available for purchase.

Depending on other results, a win in First Grade against Sawtell could see Macksville host a semi-final the following week.

The Reserve grade are Minor Premiers regardless of the result, the Women look like finishing second and a win in the Under 18s will see them finish with the Minor Premiership as well.

All four Macksville Sea Eagles Grades have made it into the finals series.

By Nigel WILBOW