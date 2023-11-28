Made With Love Markets to set up at Coffs Showground Exhibition Hall

THE newly upgraded Exhibition Hall at the Coffs Harbour showground, almost completed and due to officially open in February 2024, will provide a new home for the Made with Love Markets on Sunday 3 December.

Deb Farquhar, Chairman of the Coffs Harbour Showground Crown Land Management Board, told News Of The Area, “We are very happy that Made with Love Markets agreed to having limited access to the original section of the hall and outdoor area to the rear and we wish them well.



“The closure of the Exhibition Hall for the replacement of the non-compliant amenities, the extension of the main hall and the addition of meeting rooms is finally nearing completion following unavoidable delays.

“It is scheduled for handover in February 2024.”

Alison Paul, organiser and founder of the Made with Love Markets, is suitably thrilled to be granted access to the Exhibition Hall.

“I am super honoured, beyond excited – and a lot nervous – about the move to the Exhibition Hall,” she told News Of The Area.

After a six-year stint in the middle level car park of Park Beach Plaza, Alison made the bold decision to relocate the market, the fifth venue the market has been held in since its inception.

“The first market was at Tabatinga in 2011, then we moved to Pacific Bay for a few markets, before taking over the second level of the C.ex Club in town.

“We’ve then called Park Beach Plaza home since 2016,” said Alison.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on the Exhibition Hall upgrades since they were announced.”

The change of venue has inspired some other fresh ideas.

“We are going to have stallholders inside and out.

“Gazebos will be set up under the amazing gum trees to the south of the hall, curving around in a half-circle to the entrance.”

In addition to outside stalls, Alison announced another first – coffee.

“For the first time, we are going to have coffee at the market.

“We’ve got a handful of other yummy food stallholders, and 2AIR FM will have a BBQ and outdoor music on the day.”

Alison reminds those intending to pay a visit, “Bring cash, bring your own bags and your shopping list.

“If you follow Made with Love Markets on Instagram or Facebook, you’ll see a taste of what’s coming to the market.

“Soap, jewellery, woodwork, artwork, plants, candles, lots of upcycled and recycled goodies, clothing – so much.”

Head along to the market Sunday 3 December, from 9am – 2pm at the Exhibition Hall, Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

“Entry is free, but we do appreciate you having ready a gold coin donation for our market charity, CanDo.”

The Made with Love Market is held four times a year.

By Andrea FERRARI

