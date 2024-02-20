Major Singles final played out at Soldiers Point



A MUCH anticipated Major Singles final was played at Soldiers Point Bowling Club last week, with Daniel Clarke and the newly signed Bill Kachel competing for honours.

They had beaten Bill Ahoy and Leigh Penman in the semi finals earlier that day, in an event which attracted some 50 entrants.

Playing brilliant draw bowls, Daniel went to a 20 shots to six lead after only one hour’s play.

However, Bill, playing a combination of spectacular drives and effective draw bowls, cut down the lead to six shots to be within sight of levelling the scores.

But Daniel had other ideas and played some excellent draw bowls to run out Club Champion 25 shots to 16.

“Congratulations to Daniel and Bill for a high quality Final played in a sporting manner much appreciated by the large crowd of spectators,” Bowls Director Mark Watt said.

By Peter SMITH