Nelson Bay FC gearing up for more success in Newcastle Football junior and senior competitions



NELSON Bay Football Club is shaping up for a bumper 2024 season in the Newcastle Football competitions.

Buoyed by its success at both junior and senior level last season, the Bay sporting fraternity are tipping another fruitful campaign for the historic Port Stephens club.

Players and officials are hard at work with preparation for the season ahead.

Nelson Bay FC can boast strong numbers across junior and senior registrations and a bounce in female registrations on the wave of an exciting Matildas home 2023 FIFA World Cup performance.

Players across the age ranges have been put through their paces on the paddock and in the gym, with internal and external programs offered locally by the club.

Head of Coaching Steve Punshon told News Of The Area that preparation is a key factor to any club’s success.

“It’s important our players are prepared for the season ahead and are in good physical shape, as well as building social networks and enjoying their sport locally,” the former English FA Coach Developer and mentor revealed.

“Through these programs we are offering players an opportunity to develop on and off the pitch,” quipped the astute Punshon.

Term One programs include strength and conditioning training with Australian international representative bodybuilderJoy Flint, sprint and endurance training, plus a series of group development and individual skills sessions.

With an anticipated membership base of over 600 registered players, fielding in excess of 50 teams across junior and senior football during 2024, the club recognises the importance of investing in the development of their coaches to help players achieve their potential.

This was recently highlighted with coaches Aaron Hovardas and Amber Grosser being in the first cohorts in NSW to complete Football Australia’s revamped Foundation in Football and C Licence Diploma.

These initiatives are supported by an extended new look committee for 2024, with focus on developing talent and offering a pathway to senior football across the Nelson Bay community.

