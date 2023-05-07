Make your Mother’s Day with a handmade gift

MUM’S the word at the upcoming Made with Love Market on Sunday 7 May from 9am-2pm on the Level 1 Carpark at Park Beach Plaza.

Curated to tick all the boxes when it comes to buying a gift; the market supports handmade, has an array of unique and special wares for mum, and keeps it local – supporting other mums in the region.



Organiser Alison Paul said the majority of stallholders at each Made with Love Market are mums, grandmas and even great-grandmas.

“We have mother and daughter stalls, such as B&L Creations and Paper Mache Mermaid.

“We have Jess from Rainbow Valley Farms, who brings her two gorgeous kids to help her out at each market, then we have other stallholders, who actually started their business when they became mums, like Aubin Creations,” Alison told News Of The Area.

“And when it comes to a Mother’s Day gift, I think there’s something really special about mums creating for mums,” Alison said.

Past experience with this annual event has the community eager to not only find unique and quality handmade gifts for mum, grandma or other special someone, while also supporting local families through purchasing directly from the maker.

“The market is the weekend before Mother’s Day, so it will be super easy to find something special for mum.

“On my wish list is a rose quartz bracelet from Onyx Castle, some gorgeous skincare products from EMTIF, and a pair of hand woven geometric earrings from Amber Moods,” said Alison.

With around 120 stallholders booked to bring their wares, browsing will abound and choice is plentiful.

“Make sure you buy a raffle ticket from 2AIR FM, with three Mother’s Day hampers up for grabs, each filled with goodies donated by stallholders,” Allison adds.

Visit www.madewithlovemarkets.com to find out more.

For further information, contact Alison Paul, Market Organiser on 0424 588 411.

By Andrea FERRARI