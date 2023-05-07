Mel’s High Tea supports Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea at Raleigh Eats and Coffee

IN memory of her late sister Mel, Raleigh Coffee and Eats owner Dianne Knobloch will host a Biggest Morning Tea event in support of the work of the Cancer Council.

On Tuesday 16 May, Mel’s High Tea will be a fine affair, serving up at 10am.



Themed to give every opportunity for finery, fun and fabulous foods, the Alice in Wonderland themed High Tea Buffet will be filled with homemade yummies by Dianne supported by her merry staff at the café.

Dianne told News Of The Area, “For the past four years I have been hosting Australia’s Biggest Morning Teas.

“My sister Melinda passed from breast cancer on the 9 April 2019.

“She fought for seven years.

“In the last two-and-a-half years she had Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer.

“Nearing the end it took over her whole body and brain.

“She had great determination but sadly her body, not her mind, started to give up,” said Di.

A couple of weeks before she passed, Mel’s close friends took her to the water for a High Tea.

She loved cake and donuts, which she indulged in after her treatments.

“Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea came to my attention, so as I had the facilities and had the opportunity to help a cause that helped my sister, Mel’s High Tea became an event every May, from the last time she enjoyed time with her friends and their memories.”

Di describes her High Tea as somewhere people can come together, give and support.

“We’ve had survivors join us and speak to everyone; this year will be the first year I’ve decided that I can speak.”

Community support has been amazing, said Di.

“Every year has been outstanding.

“We have a fantastic supportive woman, Maxine, who collects fine china as a hobby, so she donates her time and amazing table settings for the day.

“It just makes it extra special to eat and drink from such beautiful English wares.”

With an Alice in Wonderland theme, Di’s dear friend Tracee will MC as Alice while Di has chosen to be the Mad Hatter, which she said was “very suited”.

Traditionally at Di’s Biggest Morning Teas, the ladies and gents love to wear their hats and dress up.

“Sometimes we need an excuse to dress up so this is the day we encourage it.

“Guests are already designing their hats around the theme.”

It’s a big affair with 70 bookings and growing.

Group bookings are popular, and single bookings are welcomed.

“We tailor around everyone enjoying themselves and participating,” Di said.

There’s games, auctions and raffles and best hat judging, along with amazing prizes donated from local businesses.

First prize in the raffle is a voucher for Bellingen Golf Club for a four person, eighteen hole and two golf cart experience.

Second prize is a Console Table revamped POA from Deux Femmes Design.

Third prize is a $100 Charlies at Church Bellingen voucher along with two $50 vouchers from Ocean View Hotel for the fourth and fifth prizes.

“This year we have donations from a locally grown business, Emerald Island Gin, including a jar of Berry Gin Jam.

“Raleigh Winery has supported us every year and will be joining us on the day too,” said Di.

By Andrea FERRARI