Making the most of the Coffs Coast’s ECO Destination status

‘ONE year on: What the Coffs Coast ECO Destination Certification means for local business’ is the topic of an upcoming event featuring Ecotourism Australia CEO Elissa Keenan.

Keenan will present on Tuesday 29 November with content to inspire and help businesses find out how they can support, leverage and benefit from the Coffs Coast ECO Destination certification and introduce Ecotourism Australia’s recently launched ‘Strive 4 Sustainability’ program, developed in partnership with Tourism Australia.



Ms Keenan said the area’s ECO certification is about “more than tourism”.

“Even if you don’t run a tourism business, you can still celebrate and benefit from the Coffs Coast being a certified ECO Destination.”

One year ago, in November 2021, the Coffs Coast became NSW’s first ECO Destination certified by Ecotourism Australia, growing the city’s green credentials for ecotourism and sustainable protection of the local cultural heritage and renowned national treasures.

“Sustainable tourism is much more than a trend; it is the industry standard that visitors are now demanding,” said Ms Keenan.

This is a free, Small Business Month event, co-hosted by Bishop Druitt College and the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

“As one of Coffs Harbour’s largest employers, Bishop Druitt College recognises that ECO Destination Certification is an opportunity to showcase Coffs Harbour as a holiday location, but also as a place to live and work,” Nick Johnstone, principal of Bishop Druitt College told News Of The Area.

“The college is expanding and evolving, and always looking for top-quality staff.

“Attracting people to our region as a destination is a critical part of us delivering on our objective to provide a vibrant learning community to the Coffs Coast.”

Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer Garth Shipperlee said the certification “means so much more to the Coffs Coast region” one year on.

“This is now an opportunity for the whole business community to champion and benefit from the Coffs Coast’s growing reputation as an eco-friendly destination.

“The presentation will inform businesses other than those involved in tourism what opportunities they can leverage,’ Mr Shipperlee said.

With over 30 years’ experience, Ecotourism Australia supports the tourism industry by building capacity, championing Australia’s ECO certified tourism businesses and destinations, while also inspiring and informing non-nature-based businesses.

The event will be held at the Link Pavilion, off Hogbin Drive, and will include an information session with EcoTourism Australia and Destination Coffs Coast, plus business networking opportunities.

Brought to you by Bishop Druitt College, in partnership with Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce, City of Coffs Harbour and Ecotourism Australia, the event is sponsored by NSW Small Business Month.

To register visit www.coffschamber.com.au and click on events.

By Andrea FERRARI