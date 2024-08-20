Marine Rescue Port Stephens having a busy winter



DESPITE cold and wet weather meaning less boats on the water last month, Marine Rescue Port Stephens still conducted fourteen rescue missions – including two long haul rescues.

Marine Rescue Port Stephens Unit Commander Ben Van Der Wiingaart told News Of The Area, “In July we also conducted two search and rescue missions resulting in rescuing a catamaran off Seal Rocks and a fishing vessel which was out past the continental shelf.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Marine Rescue crews communicated with bulk carriers to have them keep clear of the fishing vessel under tow in difficult conditions.

Marine Rescue Port Stephens is operated by 207 volunteers who perform a variety of duties including fundraising, operating the radio room, and crewing vessels.

“The organisation spent 525 hours fundraising in July and 462 hours on the water responding to the needs of boaters in July,” said Mr Van Der Wiingaart.

Each year Marine Rescue Port Stephens needs to raise around $190,000 to keep its boats on the water.

It costs $140 per hour in fuel alone to attend a rescue.

Statewide, Marine Rescue volunteers completed 242 search and rescue missions in July, including 81 emergency responses.

“The rapid response from our crews ensured that almost 400 people on board disabled or distressed vessels were able to return home to family and friends after their voyage on the state’s waterways didn’t go to plan,” said Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell.

Around 44 percent of missions in July were for engine, fuel or battery issues.

Grounding incidents also spiked last month.

“Our crews responded to almost 30 groundings across the state which are avoidable incidents.

“Boaters need to be aware of the tides, the environment and the conditions to avoid grounding their vessel and potentially ending up in an emergency situation,” Commissioner Barrell said.

By Marian SAMPSON