Tea Gardens Lions Club volunteers’ weekly clean-up efforts



COMMUNITY service groups do a lot for our towns, such as the Tea Gardens Lions, who take pride in their volunteers’ efforts every Monday morning up at Elouera Lookout.

Since 2021, the Tea Gardens Lions Club has been rostering volunteers from their number to maintain the appearance and amenity of the park, which is the gateway to the twin towns of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.



“The Lions Lookout has been located up there for a long time, so we decided to take some responsibility for keeping it clean and tidy, to make it a better welcome to our towns,” Fred Sparksman, organiser of the Lions’ Elouera clean-up volunteers, told NOTA.

“We sought approval from Council to work there, and they even supplied us with some basic equipment, including rubbish pickers, buckets, rakes and a wheelbarrow.”

“One of the real surprises to me over the years has been the number of people who stop there, have a break, enjoy the view, use the toilet and motorhome facilities, it is a well-used location.

“Local artist Jeanette Hart has painted some wonderful murals on the buildings here too, and they help to deter graffiti because all artists can respect the work of one another.”

The efforts are seasonal too, as recently Fred and his co-volunteers have been raking up the eucalyptus leaves in an effort to give the central clearing a chance to grow grass for the coming spring.

One of the many prides of the local Lions Club, Elouera Park receives attention every Monday morning, as Fred and at least one other member take the time and make the effort, some even looking after the public toilets, which had been in a pretty bad state before these efforts began.

The park is still subject to excessive and illegal dumping, which at busy times often sees rubbish overflowing bins and strewn around the area.

By Thomas O’KEEFE