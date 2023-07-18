Marking 20 years of fellowship – Medowie Probus Club

THE Combined Probus Club of Medowie celebrated its 20th birthday with lunch at The Greenhouse at Pacific Dunes.

The club’s Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area seven foundation members were at the lunch and received their 20-year pins.



“Other foundation members will personally be delivered their 20-year pins,” said Kevin.

“It was a great day, thoroughly enjoyed by all with excellent food, and plenty of talk about the history of the club, the old times and the new times.

“The day was a fabulous example of the aim of Probus – fun, fellowship and friendship,” he said.

Kevin said the club was looking forward to its next meeting, which will feature a presentation by guest speaker Todd Sergent from NURFM.

Todd will be speaking about his aerial escapades (not his radio presentations) and the club’s members and guests are looking forward to an entertaining presentation.

Members of the community are welcome to attend.

The Medowie Probus Club meets on the third Wednesday each month at 10am at the Medowie Community Centre and all are welcome.

There is usually a guest speaker and the meetings have morning tea at the end, where members and visitors can enjoy a chat in friendly ambience.

Email the club for more information at medowieprobus@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON